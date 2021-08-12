Proof of vaccination required at Coachella, Stagecoach, other festivals

INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Festivalgoers are seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — AEG Presents, the concert promoter that puts on major events like Coachella and Stagecoach, will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all festivals.

The vaccination policy will go into full effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1, 2021.

Leading up to Oct 1., the company says it will implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted.

Major events in California impacted by the new policy include Coachella, Stagecoach, and the East Bay’s Porter Robinson’s Second Sky festival.

Below is a full list of events in the U.S. that will be impacted:

Born & Raised – Pryor, OK

Buckeye Country Superfest – Columbus, OH

Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival – Los Angeles, CA

Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

Cruel World – Pasadena, CA

Day Club – Palm Springs, CA

Day N Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Decadence NYE – Denver, CO

Desert Trip – Indio, CA

Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

Firefly Music Festival – Dover, DE

Global Dance Festival – Denver, CO

Hangout Music Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

Head In The Clouds – Pasadena, CA

Jazz Aspen Snowmass – Aspen, CO

Just Like Heaven – Pasadena, CA

Mo Pop Festival – Detroit, MI

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK

Porter Robinson’s Second Sky – Oakland, CA

Splash House – Palm Springs, CA

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

AEG Presents said the decision came amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Masks are not required at events, but they are strongly encouraged to be worn.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers.https://t.co/JkZ2lSJxda pic.twitter.com/jhewW3d3Dl — AEG Presents (@aegpresents) August 12, 2021

More information can be found on the company’s website by tapping here.