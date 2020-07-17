Protesters outraged after teen sent to juvenile detention for not finishing her homework

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (CNN) — A teen in Michigan was sent back to juvenile detention for not finishing her homework.

Protesters are outraged, saying it’s racial discrimination.

Speaking up, for a Groves High School student named Grace who can’t be heard.

“I know that if Grace was a 15-year-old white girl she would not be sitting in juvenile detention right now,” Sheri Crawley said.

Crawley has teen daughters.

“When I heard her story, those are my girl’s stories,” she said.

Her heart sank when she heard that Grace was in the juvenile justice system for fighting and stealing and then she broke down when she heard that Oakland County family court presiding judge Mary Ellen Brennen sent Grace to juvenile detention for violating her probation – by not doing her on-line school work.

“I dropped to my knees and my daughters they woke up hearing me cry,” Crawley said.

The judge’s decision is now causing a fire storm of controversy.

Protesters gathered at Groves, then caravanned to the Oakland County Courts complex.

“Gov. Whitmer issued an executive order that specifically talked about not incarcerating children during this global pandemic, and this situation does exactly the opposite of that,” Kyra Bolden said.

“The controversy involves a family court judge’s decision on a case she took jurisdiction on awhile ago,” Oakland County prosecutor Jessica Cooper said. “Only she can change or modify the order.”

Oakland County executive David Coulter is calling for Grace’s case to be reviewed immediately – and has this message for grace.

“You are a 15-year-old girl, you’re a young girl with your whole life ahead of you and I want to make sure that you have every opportunity to succeed,” Coulter said. “And it’s my responsibility and the county’s opportunity to make sure that we’re giving you the appropriate support and resources so that you can be successful in your life and that is and that’s all any of us want.”

Birmingham school officials said they had no say in the judge’s order.

They held a special meeting Thursday to review the case and figure out how to help her and others like her.

