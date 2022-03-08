Former national chairman of the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, was arrested Tuesday following his indictment on conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tarrio, 38, of Miami, was arrested in his hometown and is set to make his initial appearance today in the Southern District of Florida.

He was named in a superseding indictment returned Monday in the District of Columbia that also includes five previously charged defendants.

According to court documents, the Proud Boys describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world (Western Chauvinists).

Through at least Jan. 6, 2021, Tarrio was the national chairman of the organization.

In mid-December, Tarrio created a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the “Ministry of Self Defense.”

Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol.

On Jan. 4, 2021 — Tarrio was arrested on a warrant charging him in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia with the destruction of property on Dec. 12, 2020, when he was accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner.

He was released on Jan. 5, 2021, with the condition ordered by the court to stay out of Washington.

The indictment alleges that Tarrio continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and that he claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack.

Tarrio was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.