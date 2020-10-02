Public figures send well wishes to Trump amid COVID hospitalization

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Politicians and other public figures are sharing their well wishes to President Donald Trump while he remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.
“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady as they receive medical attention for COVID-19.
This virus recognizes no political party and should be a time for us to look past politics. I’m sure all Americans join me in wishing the President, the First Lady and everyone who is suffering from this awful disease a speedy recovery.
COVID-19 is a serious virus and I urge everyone to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and physically distancing to prevent its further spread. We’ll make it through this pandemic, but only if we all do our part.”Dianne Feinstein, Senator, D-Calif.
