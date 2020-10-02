Public figures send well wishes to Trump amid COVID hospitalization

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Politicians and other public figures are sharing their well wishes to President Donald Trump while he remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.

Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

.@RealDonaldTrump is a true warrior. He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day. I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2020

You are a warrior and will beat this.



I love you dad. ❤️ https://t.co/Y7feCvr2lW — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2020

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady as they receive medical attention for COVID-19.

This virus recognizes no political party and should be a time for us to look past politics. I’m sure all Americans join me in wishing the President, the First Lady and everyone who is suffering from this awful disease a speedy recovery.

COVID-19 is a serious virus and I urge everyone to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and physically distancing to prevent its further spread. We’ll make it through this pandemic, but only if we all do our part.” Dianne Feinstein, Senator, D-Calif.

This story will be updated as necessary