(CNN) – Playing with puppies at the pet store could give you food poisoning.
The Centers for Disease Control is linking an outbreak of campylobacter to puppies.
That’s a bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry.
Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies.
The majority of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a Petland store.
Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.
They recommend washing your hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.
Puppies at Petland were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.
Latest News Headlines:
- Man who had caricature of himself drawn steals artist’s money, leaves portrait behind
- Puppies infect at least 30 people with drug-resistant bacteria: CDC
- FedEx driver kills man who shot him during robbery attempt
- SFPD releases new video of officer-involved shooting
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: The Great KRON4 Bake Off