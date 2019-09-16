Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

(CNN) – Purdue Pharma has filed for bankruptcy.
The drug company took that step Sunday as a method for settling litigation with numerous states and governments that say the company fueled the opioid crisis.
Purdue Pharma issued a statement that says the “court-supervised process is intended to – among other things – facilitate an orderly and equitable resolution of all claims against Purdue.”
The Sackler family, Pharma’s owner, says they are working toward a “global resolution” for the matter.
They’ve also offered nearly $5 billion and part of future revenue from its drug sales.
