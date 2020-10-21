Quibi is shutting down: WSJ

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg announced today that the company will shut down, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Quibi, a short-form mobile video startup, has been struggling since it launched in April, including low subscriptions, a lack of viewership, and a lawsuit.

Latest Stories: