SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg announced today that the company will shut down, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Quibi, a short-form mobile video startup, has been struggling since it launched in April, including low subscriptions, a lack of viewership, and a lawsuit.
Latest Stories:
- Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t deserve to die’
- Sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins reelection
- Quibi is shutting down: WSJ
- Raiders prep for Sunday night game against the Bucs
- Alameda County permits new indoor activities as COVID cases stabilize