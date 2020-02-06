Quintuplets surprised with full-ride scholarships to college

LITTLE FALLS, NJ (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Paying for college for one child is enough to have many parents checking and rechecking their bank accounts.

Imagine having five teens all heading to college at the same time.

That’s the reality for a New Jersey family as they prepare to send their quintuplets to school.

Paying tuition is one burden they don’t have to worry about for two girls, Victoria and Ashley and three boys, Masha, Michael, and Marcus.

Flashback to 2002, PIX11 photographer Dave Tews and reporter Vanessa Tyler went to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson for the birth of quintuplets born prematurely at two-pounds each.

For the last 17 years, mom Silvia Pavolo and dad Paolo, have been thinking about how they’re going to pay for all that college tuition.

“The driving and the college was the biggest issue,” Silvia Pavolo said.

Today, the five quints are each accomplished students but the cost of college also weighed on them until now.

“We wanted to make sure you all had the opportunity to come to Montclair State completely tuition and fee-free!”

Montclair State University surprised the family and showed up to Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls to surprise them.

“I had no idea. I thought we were going for a meeting to talk about financial aid,” Marcus said.

“To find out we’re going for free a heavyweight has been lifted,” Masha said.

The university has committed to paying $65,000 a year over the next four years, a saving of $325,000 for this family.

With aspirations to become a doctor, lawyer, teacher, dietician, and accountant, each has wildly different interests but all are great students.

After all the work their parents put in to raise them, they’re paying it forward.

“Everything we do is to be the best we can because our parents worked really hard. They worked hard so I think we pay it back to them by doing good in school,” Victoria said.