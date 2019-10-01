R. Kelly upset he can only see one girlfriend at a time in jail

(CNN) – R. Kelly is not happy about his visitation restrictions in jail.

Apparently there are some pretty strict limitations on when his “girlfriends” are allowed to visit him.

It’s so upsetting to him that his lawyer included a complaint in the 11-page motion filed Monday asking for the singer to be freed on bond.

The motion says “Although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.”

His lawyer also says he doesn’t believe Kelly is a flight risk and says he’s not a threat to any of the alleged victims.

The judge will make the call October 2.

Kelly has been in jail in Chicago since July on federal sex crime charges.

He also faces charges in New York on racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual exploitation of a child.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

