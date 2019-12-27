Radio broadcaster Don Imus dies at 79, family says

NEW YORK – APRIL 09: Radio show host Don Imus (R) talks with the Rev. Al Sharpton on Sharpton?s radio show over charges Imus made racially charged comments in a recent broadcast April 9, 2007 in New York City. On his morning show April 4, Imus referred to the Rutgers women’s basketball team, which had lost the national championship game the day before, as “nappy-headed hos.” (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Longtime radio host and broadcaster Don Imus died Friday morning at 79-years-old, his family confirmed to CNN.

Imus had been in the hospital since Christmas Eve.

The 79-year-old spent nearly 50 years on air before retiring in March 2018.

The broadcaster began his career in Southern California, with brief stints in Stockton and Sacramento.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he furthered his radio career at WNBC in New York and eventually WFAN.

Imus was inducted in the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.

He has six children.