Raiders’ Carl Nassib takes personal day after Jon Gruden’s anti-gay emails surface

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to focus on football in wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach on Monday, General Manager Mike Mayock said.

Mayock said Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player, requested a personal day on Wednesday just days after the emails surfaced.

“He just said he’s got a lot to process,” Mayock said Wednesday while addressing the media. “There’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days — and of course we support that request.”

Gruden allegedly frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the league.

The emails also revealed that Gruden allegedly denounced the drafting of Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team, saying Goodell shouldn’t have pressured the Rams to draft “queers”.

Nassib came out as gay in June and is the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL game.

Mayock said the franchise focuses on three things when drafting players: Diversity, social justice and domestic violence, adding it’s a red flag if there’s a player with a history of any of the three.

“There’s a lot going on in this building and this franchise,” Mayock said. “The way I grew up, the Raiders always stood for diversity.”

Mayock didn’t want to say much more about the Gruden situation on Wednesday, saying the team is trying to focus on Sunday’s matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.