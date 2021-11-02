Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III to be charged in deadly Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas police confirmed Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III survived a deadly early morning crash and he will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The crash happened around 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, involving two vehicles.

Las Vegas Metro police officers arrived to find a Toyota on fire, with the driver inside deceased.

According to the police investigation, 22-year-old Ruggs crashed into the rear end of the Toyota.

He remained on scene and “showed signs of impairment,” police said. He had minor injuries. The deceased driver has not been identified.

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

In an initial statement, the Raiders team said it is aware of the accident involving Ruggs.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

This continues to be an active investigation.

This isn’t Ruggs first brush with a tragic car accident. When he was 17 years old, his best friend died in a single-car crash, according to news outlet Montgomery Advertiser. Ruggs was reportedly supposed to be in that car but was home sick with the flu.

Losing his childhood best friend made such an impact, that Ruggs would make a gesture in his honor after each touchdown while playing for University of Alabama, according to Montgomery Advertiser.

Our sister station KLAS contributed to this report.