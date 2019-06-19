Rapist released, allegedly attacks same victim again days later

Police near Seattle are looking for a man who was recently released from jail less than a year after he was convicted of rape.

Not only did police say he committed another assault, but he’s accused of doing it to the same disabled woman.

Investigators say 35-year-old Francisco Carranza-Ramirez got out of jail last Thursday and attacked her again.

“I have some pretty big scratches on my back and some on my arms too, from trying to defend myself,” the unidentified victim said. “I thought he was going to kill me.”

“In September, when he was pushing his way in my apartment, I had a split second opportunity to call 911. I hoped the police were on the line. In reality, I had no idea if anyone was coming,” she added.

In October of 2018, investigators say Carranza-Ramirez is charged with raping a woman in a wheelchair inside her home in White Center.

In February, he pleaded guilty.

After serving 9 months, he was released on June 13.

Two days later, detectives say he violated a protection order.

Investigators believe he’s still in the area.

“This guy has — he just spent nine months 8 months in prison, and the second he got out — the very next day — he’s back assaulting or trying to contact the same victim again, he’s got no regard for the law and we just don’t know what he’s capable of,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe Carranza-Ramirez is homeless.

He is wanted on multiple new charges, including second-degree assault and felony harassment.

