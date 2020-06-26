Rapper Huey killed in St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS (KRON) – Rapper Huey was killed in a double shooting in his hometown of St. Louis Thursday night. He was 32.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Huey was shot at least once while in a front yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
A second shooting victim was hospitalized.
Huey, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was known for his hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”
This is a developing story.
