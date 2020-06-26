Rapper Huey killed in St. Louis double shooting

NEW YORK – MAY 6: Rapper Huey attends Chris Brown’s “Off The Wall” 18th birthday party held at 40/40 club on May 6, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KRON) – Rapper Huey was killed in a double shooting in his hometown of St. Louis Thursday night. He was 32.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Huey was shot at least once while in a front yard. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second shooting victim was hospitalized.

Huey, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was known for his hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”

This is a developing story.

