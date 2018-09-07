Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rapper Mac Miller performs at the Sahara Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN)- - Rapper Mac Miller, 26, died Friday of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

TMZ spoke with sources who said the rapper was found dead around noon at his home in San Fernando Valley.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music as a teenager by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh. In 2012, his first album, "Blue Slide Park," became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years. Miller was 19.

He released his fifth studio album, "Swimming," last month.

He was set to perform a series of concerts in support of the record starting in late October, with the opener scheduled to take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

At times, Miller's personal life attracted as much -- if not more -- attention than his professional accomplishments, particularly in the case of his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

The pair dated for almost two years and recorded multiple songs together, including "My Favorite Part and "The Way."

Grande and Miller ended their relationship in May.

Shortly after their split, Grande started dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged weeks later.

In a statement about her breakup with Miller, Grande said there were times when the "toxic relationship" took its toll.

"Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she wrote in May. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out."

Miller has been open in the past about his battles with substance addiction.

He talked about his quest for sobriety in a 2016 Vogue profile, saying, "I'm just changing how I live life, my state of mind...When you first get sober you feel like a superhero. You feel real emotion because you've been suppressing it forever. It's so much easier to navigate what's important."

Miller was arrested on D.U.I. and hit-and-run charges in Los Angeles in May.

He was known for channeling his struggles into his music.

In a profile article published the day before his death by Vulture, Miller said, "I used to rap super openly about really dark sh-- because that's what I was experiencing at the time. That's fine, that's good, that's life. It should be all the emotions."

