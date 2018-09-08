Rapper Post Malone involved in car accident in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KRON/CNN) - WEST HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (WTNH) - Another close call for rapper Post Malone.
The first happened in the Connecticut skies. Two weeks ago, he was on a plane that needed to make an emergency landing in New York.
The plane circled Connecticut for hours while preparing to land. This morning he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.
Post Malone said a car ran a light, causing his Rolls-Royce to veer off the road into a fence.
somebody came and hit us right coming off of here and then we spun out and ended up there. almost a plane, and almost a car."
His car was damaged but, nobody was hurt.
