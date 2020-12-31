Rare astronomical sights to look forward to in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We know that 2020 wasn’t fun.

But we’re happy to report that there’s some good news on the horizon for 2021.

According to AccuWeather, there will be three supermoons visible in 2021.

On Monday, April 27th and Wednesday, May 26th, and June 10th.

What is a supermoon?

Several times a year, the moon can appear larger and brighter than normal in a phenomenon called a supermoon.

Additionally, a blue moon will rise in August.

Saturn and Jupiter will reach opposition, and on August 22nd a blue moon will shine in line with both planets.

What is a blue moon?

“The second full moon in a given calendar month is coined a ‘blue moon,’” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Samuhel explained.

This blue moon in particular will be the third of four moons in a single season.

Last, but certainly not least, there will be a Geminid meteor shower in December.

What is Geminid meteor shower ?

A Geminid meteor shower is the most reliable shower that can bring up to 120 meteors per hour, according to Accuweather.

The show includes a dazzling display of shooting stars glowing in vibrant colors.

