Rare blue moon on Halloween: Here’s how to see it

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Saturday, the skies will bless us with another full moon on Halloween.

It’s the second full moon we’ve seen this month and it will be visible practically anywhere with a clear view of the sky.

Astronomer Gerald McKeegan with the Chabot Space and Science Center says this “Blue Moon” is very rare.

The last two times we saw a full moon on Halloween night were in 2001 and 1944.

Chabot Space and Science Center is hosting a virtual telescope viewing of the Blue Moon starting at 9pm tonight until 10:30pm on their Facebook page.

Chabot’s astronomers will answer questions about the rare event.

Don’t miss it!

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News