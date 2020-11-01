Rare blue moon on Halloween: Here’s how to see it

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Saturday, the skies will bless us with another full moon on Halloween.
It’s the second full moon we’ve seen this month and it will be visible practically anywhere with a clear view of the sky.
Astronomer Gerald McKeegan with the Chabot Space and Science Center says this “Blue Moon” is very rare.
The last two times we saw a full moon on Halloween night were in 2001 and 1944.
Chabot Space and Science Center is hosting a virtual telescope viewing of the Blue Moon starting at 9pm tonight until 10:30pm on their Facebook page.
Chabot’s astronomers will answer questions about the rare event.
Don’t miss it!
