Rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights drops: FAA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Since the Federal Aviation Administration launched its Zero Tolerance policy, the rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights has decreased.

According to the FAA, the amount of incidents has dropped about 50%, but they say, “these rates are still too high.”

In 2021, there have been:

  • 4,385 unrily passenger reports
  • 3,199 mask-related incidents reported
  • 789 investigations initiated
  • 162 enforcement cases initiated

In January, the FAA Administrator signed an order for stricter enforcement when a passenger becomes unruly.

