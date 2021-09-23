Rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights drops: FAA

The FAA’s PSA is punctuated with the sounds of screams and commotion from passengers and flight crew. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Since the Federal Aviation Administration launched its Zero Tolerance policy, the rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights has decreased.

According to the FAA, the amount of incidents has dropped about 50%, but they say, “these rates are still too high.”

In 2021, there have been:

4,385 unrily passenger reports

3,199 mask-related incidents reported

789 investigations initiated

162 enforcement cases initiated

The rate of unruly passenger incidents on commercial flights has dropped about 50% since the FAA launched its Zero Tolerance campaign; however, these rates are still too high. Unruly passengers don't fly. https://t.co/B04XDr0GMG #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/4aEgH07trT — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 23, 2021

In January, the FAA Administrator signed an order for stricter enforcement when a passenger becomes unruly.