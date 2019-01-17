READ IT: Trump sends letter to Pelosi saying he's postponing her 'public relations event' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON (KRON) - President Trump has fired back at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she disinvited him from delivering his "State of the Union" address unless the government shutdown was put to an end.

In a letter released Thursday, Trump said he was "sorry to inform" Pelosi that her upcoming trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan had been postponed.

"We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over," Trump wrote.

"In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate," he added.

Here's the full letter:

Full text of letter:

Dear Madame Speaker: Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate. I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogrative. I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves!"

On Wednesday Pelosi wrote to Trump, "Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29."

