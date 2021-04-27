REAL ID deadline extended again due to pandemic

SAN ANSELMO, CA – MAY 09: In this photo illustration, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) logo appears on a California driver license on May 9, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is being accused in a federal lawsuit of violating voter federal “motor voter” law with a requirement […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’ll have a bit longer to get your REAL ID in case you don’t have one already.

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced the extension for people to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification from the original deadline of Oct. 1 to 19 months later – May 3, 2023.

The original deadline was scheduled for Oct. 1.

DHS said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest factor behind the delay, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

According to DHS, 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards are currently REAL ID-compliant.