Recall alert: Plastic found in Ling Ling chicken & vegetable pot stickers

4.2-lb. plastic bags containing “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label recalled on Sept. 25, 2021 (Courtesy: USDA)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A California-based food manufacturer issued a recall for over 33,000 pounds of frozen pot stickers.

Customers reported finding clear flexible and hard plastic in the “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.

The impacted 4.2 pound bags have a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label and are lot code 1911203.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations,” according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No one has reported any adverse reactions, the USDA said on Friday. However, anyone who may have purchased the Ling Ling pot stickers should check their freezers and throw the bag away, or return it from where it was bought.

The pot stickers are sold at grocery stores like Target, Safeway and Lucky.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)