Recall: These dry dog foods are recalled over a possible vitamin D toxicity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Two pet food makers are voluntarily recalling certain products that may contain an excess of vitamin D, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At least three people complained that their pets had suffered vitamin D toxicity after eating products from Natural Life Pet Products and Nutrisca.

Dogs who ingest elevated of Vitamin D may experience symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, weight loss or renal dysfunction, according to the FDA.

Natural Life Pet Products pulled the following product off the shelves:

17.5 lbs. Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

The bagged food has expiration dates of May 29, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020.

Nutrisca has pulled the following products off the shelves as well:

4 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 lbs Nutrisca® Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

The affected products have expiration dates of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020.

Consumers with questions can contact a Nutrisca representative at (888) 279-9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.

Consumers with questions about Natural Life Pet Products may call (888) 279 - 9420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.

