Record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as more and more businesses continue to lay off and furlough workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total 6.6 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28 — a new historic high.

Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected 3.5 million claims.

A week earlier, 3.3 million Americans filed for their first week of benefits, which was the largest number ever at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

