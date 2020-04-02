Record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as more and more businesses continue to lay off and furlough workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total 6.6 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28 — a new historic high.

Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected 3.5 million claims.

A week earlier, 3.3 million Americans filed for their first week of benefits, which was the largest number ever at the time.

