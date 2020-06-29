Reddit bans pro-Trump forum The_Donald in hate speech crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Reddit on Monday announced it is updating its content policy in an effort to crack down on hate speech.

With this content policy update, Reddit said it would be banning about 2,000 subreddits, most of which are inactive.

However, among those included is The_Donald, a pro-Donald Trump forum known for users posting hateful content.

Reddit CEO/co-founder Steve Huffman, in a post about the new policy, said “I admit we have fallen short” in supporting the site’s communities and moderators with respect to adopting a comprehensive anti-hate policy.

Latest Stories: