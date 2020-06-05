Live Now
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns, asks to be replaced by black candidate

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 31: CEO of Reddit Alexis Ohanian attends WORLDZ Cultural Marketing Summit 2017 at Hollywood and Highland on July 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PTTOW!)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, announced Friday he is resigning from Reddit’s board of directors.

Ohanian tweeted the big news and urged the company to hire a black candidate in his place, promising his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.

The move comes just days after a number of popular subreddits went private or, in some cases, banned new posts to protest the company’s hate speech policies.

