Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns, asks to be replaced by black candidate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, announced Friday he is resigning from Reddit’s board of directors.
Ohanian tweeted the big news and urged the company to hire a black candidate in his place, promising his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.
The move comes just days after a number of popular subreddits went private or, in some cases, banned new posts to protest the company’s hate speech policies.
