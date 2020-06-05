Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns, asks to be replaced by black candidate

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 31: CEO of Reddit Alexis Ohanian attends WORLDZ Cultural Marketing Summit 2017 at Hollywood and Highland on July 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PTTOW!)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis star Serena Williams, announced Friday he is resigning from Reddit’s board of directors.

Ohanian tweeted the big news and urged the company to hire a black candidate in his place, promising his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.

I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

The move comes just days after a number of popular subreddits went private or, in some cases, banned new posts to protest the company’s hate speech policies.

