NASHVILLE (WCMH)– Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced today on social media.
The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.
The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.
If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.
Latest Headlines:
- PG&E customers to receive climate credit in April
- Reese Witherspoon’s clothing line Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you
- Bay Area grocery stores say thank you to first responders with designated shopping hours
- 104-year-old WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates birthday
- California DMV gives seniors 120-day extension on driver license renewals