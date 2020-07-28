Regal Cinemas to reopen US theaters Aug. 21

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Regal Cinemas on Monday announced it will begin reopening its US locations on Aug. 21.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, made the announcement Monday, adding that all theaters will enforce health and safety measures in accordance with the latest public health guidelines, including sanitation procedures, social distancing protocols, and mandatory face mask policies for workers and visitors.

AMC Theaters, the world’s largest movie chain, previously announced it would resume operations at its US locations in “mid-to-late August.”

Cinemark has also begun a phased reopening of its US theaters.

Latest Stories: