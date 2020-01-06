Reno man wins $888K jackpot playing penny slots

RENO, NV. (KRON) — A Reno resident won more than $888,000 early Sunday morning playing penny slots at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Lawrence Fuller won $888,585.03 after making a $1.80 bet on a penny slot machine.

He was playing for just 20 minutes when he hit the jackpot at 1:52 a.m. Later in the day, he won five additional jackpots on slot machines.

His jackpots were:

$888,585 at 1:52 a.m.

$2,770 at 9:48 a.m.

$1,590 at 9:51 a.m.

$1,850 at 10:07 a.m.

$1,310 at 1:26 p.m.

$1,700 at 1:43 p.m.

Fuller called his wins “life-changing” and said he plans to save his money in the bank until he decides what to do with it.

This is the largest penny jackpot winner at the casino in at least 10 years.