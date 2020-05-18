‘REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!’: Trump pushes for US reopening amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Monday sounded off on where he stands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!” Trump tweeted. He later added, “TRANSITION TO GREATNESS.”

Trump on Friday said the US will reopen, “vaccine or no vaccine,” announcing a goal to deliver a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

He also introduced Operation Warp Speed, which will focus on studies of 14 promising coronavirus vaccine candidates for accelerated research and approval.

At last check, the US has reported 1,486,742 confirmed coronavirus cases and 89,564 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

