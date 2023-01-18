(KRON) — Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) proposed a bet against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.

The proposed bet: Swalwell isn’t allowed to tweet for the rest of the month if the Cowboys win. If the 49ers win, Cruz isn’t allowed to tweet for the rest of January.

“I will make this open bet to @tedcruz — if the @dallascowboys beat the @49ers I won’t tweet for the rest of January,” Swalwell tweeted to his 1.4 million followers on Monday night. “If the @49ers win you can’t tweet for rest of January. How Texan are you, Ted? Deal?”

Swalwell, who represents California’s District 14 (most of Alameda County), is rooting for the 49ers to beat Cruz’s Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. He seems confident he can win the bet.

However, Cruz doesn’t prefer Swalwell’s proposed bet. Cruz suggested the two wager something else.

“How about we bet a Chinese dinner instead?” Cruz tweeted to his 5.8 million followers Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday night, neither Cruz nor Swalwell agreed on Twitter to either bet.

Swalwell’s initial wager has garnered 6.5 million views on Twitter. Cruz’s response has 5.1 million views on the platform.

The 49ers (13-4) are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys (12-5), according to Bet MGM. The over/under is 46.5 total points scored between the two teams.