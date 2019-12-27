Crews find wreckage of missing helicopter in Hawaii

KAUAI (KRON) — Rescue crews found the wreckage of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people on board Friday afternoon.

The chopper was found in a mountainous area of Kauai, the Associated Press reported.

The helicopter company, Safari Helicopters, reported the chopper as missing to the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday night.

The helicopter was touring the Na Pali Coast on Kauai.

Seven people, including children and the pilot, were on board the helicopter.

The aircraft was equipped with a locator, but no signals were received, the Coast Guard said.

The conditions of those on board is unclear at this time.

According to KRON affiliate KHON in Hawaii, the crash site is located in Koke’e near Nu’alolo.

A search is now underway for those on board.

#UPDATE: The crash site of the helicopter missing since Thursday afternoon has been confirmed in Koke‘e near Nu‘alolo. Seven people were on the flight, including one pilot and six passengers.



Additional resources are on the way and the search for survivors is ongoing. @KHONnews — Lauren Day (@LaurenDayNews) December 27, 2019

