Report: Kim Kardashian visits women's prison, talks release program with inmates

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Kim Kardashian West met personally with several California inmates Friday afternoon to discuss what it's like being in prison.

According to TMZ, West met one-on-one with 15 female prisoners at the California Institution for Women in Corona after she toured the grounds and living spaces.

TMZ says it's all part of West's "mission to create a program for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison."

Just last month, West championed for the successful release of Alice Marie Johnson, who was incarcerated in Alabama serving a life sentence for drug charges.

West had previously met President Trump at the White House to discuss Johnson's case and talk more about prison reform.

