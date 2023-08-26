(KTLA) — Bob Barker, the longtime host of the gameshow “The Price is Right,” has died at the age of 99. Barker’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed his death early Saturday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal’s statement read.

Longtime friend of Barker and co-executor of the staunch animal activist’s estate Nancy Burnet also released a statement regarding his passing:

I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years, and he will be missed.

Barker retired from hosting “The Price is Right” after 50 years on TV in 2007.

This is a developing story.