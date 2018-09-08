Report: NPS photographer admits he edited Trump inauguration photos Video

A government photographer told investigators he cropped photos of President Donald Trump's inauguration to remove empty space and make the audience look larger.

Documents published by The Guardian contain an investigative report by the Inspector General of the Interior Department.

It says a National Park Service photographer admitted cropping the images.

According to the report, Trump called the acting head of the National Park Service on his first day in office to ask for pictures showing the size of the crowds at his inauguration.

That request was relayed to several department staffers, who said they got the impression they needed to find photos that made the audience look bigger, although that was never said explicitly.

The report didn't make clear which images were edited or whether the cropped images were publicly released.

