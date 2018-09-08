Report: NPS photographer admits he edited Trump inauguration photos
A government photographer told investigators he cropped photos of President Donald Trump's inauguration to remove empty space and make the audience look larger.
Documents published by The Guardian contain an investigative report by the Inspector General of the Interior Department.
It says a National Park Service photographer admitted cropping the images.
According to the report, Trump called the acting head of the National Park Service on his first day in office to ask for pictures showing the size of the crowds at his inauguration.
That request was relayed to several department staffers, who said they got the impression they needed to find photos that made the audience look bigger, although that was never said explicitly.
The report didn't make clear which images were edited or whether the cropped images were publicly released.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box
- 200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
- Powerful hurricane could be headed to US
- Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.