At least one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.
According to Queen’s Medical, they have one victim receiving treatment. So far, there’s no word on the condition of the victim, as well as if there are others injured.
“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.
Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.
The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.
According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.
The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.
Check back for updates
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- Bay Area nightclub promoter arrested for sexual assault
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
- Lawmakers working to protect new parents from losing their jobs
- Stunt driver describes ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ action scenes
- This website will pay you $1,000 to watch every ‘Star Wars’ movie back-to-back