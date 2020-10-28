Rescue pups visit aquarium dressed as sharks

National

by: Georgia Aquarium via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:


Rescued puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society were dressed in some fin-tastic Halloween costumes to visit the Georgia Aquarium on October 13.

Footage by the aquarium shows the little dogs kitted out in some adorable shark costumes as they got up close and personal with the real deal.

“It’s a finned and furry monster-mash-bash,” Georgia Aquarium wrote on Twitter The Georgia Aquarium’s newest gallery, Sharks! Predators of the Deep, is one of the largest shark exhibits in North America.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News