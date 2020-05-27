Restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien files for bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bakery and restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.
The chain, which has locations in California, New York City, the Midwest, and elsewhere in the US, is proposing a sale to another restaurant company – Aurify Brands – in a deal that would allow at least 35 of its nearly 100 US restaurants to reopen, USA Today reports.
All other stores are at risk of being permanently closed, according to a court filing.
Le Pain joins the growing list of businesses filing for bankruptcy amid the pandemic including Tuesday Morning, Neiman Marcus, JC Penney, and J. Crew.
