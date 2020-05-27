Restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien files for bankruptcy

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: People sit at a Le Pain Quotidien in Marylebone on February 16, 2017 in London, England. The Association for Licensed Multiple Retailers have written to the Chancellor Philip Hammond calling for more transitional relief ahead of a business rate increase in April. A further rise in business rates could force more pubs and restaurants across the UK to close as they struggle to keep up with costs. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bakery and restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The chain, which has locations in California, New York City, the Midwest, and elsewhere in the US, is proposing a sale to another restaurant company – Aurify Brands – in a deal that would allow at least 35 of its nearly 100 US restaurants to reopen, USA Today reports.

All other stores are at risk of being permanently closed, according to a court filing.

Le Pain joins the growing list of businesses filing for bankruptcy amid the pandemic including Tuesday Morning, Neiman Marcus, JC Penney, and J. Crew.

