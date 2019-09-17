Restaurant staff denies alcohol to man suffering from ALS

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Video of a woman yelling at a restaurant manager has gone viral online.

She was angry because the staff thought her handicapped husband was drunk and refused to serve him alcohol.

The restaurant says she overreacted.

“It’s very hard to go through that,” said Dan Hare, who was diagnosed with ALS just last month.

Hare has a lot of new in his life lately.

He’s newly married.

The wedding happened back in May.

He and his wife recently bought their first home in Holmesburg and just last month, the 26-year-old was diagnosed with ALS.

Everyday is a new challenge for him and his wife Bryanna.

“Just to get dressed, just to brush his teeth, to walk up and down the steps is literally a struggle for him,” Bryanna Hare said.

So when Hare and his friends went to Las Margaritas in Holmesburg on Friday night, Hare thought he’d grab a few drinks.

Instead he was denied service.

The waiter thought Hare’s slurs were from him being drunk, though the 26-year-old hadn’t had any drinks that night.

“It made me feel really helpless and almost, you know, like I didn’t deserve to be out enjoying myself,” he said.

Hare’s friends backed him up and told the waiter about his condition.

So the staff asked to see the proof, but he didn’t have any on him.

That’s when his wife was called and came to the restaurant with a binder of medical papers.

She was recorded shouting at the manager, describing Dan’s condition.

“You do not treat someone like that who’s handicapped,” she said.

The group eventually left the restaurant.

“They were very aggressive,” said restaurant owner Vittoria Perez.

Perez thinks thinks the Hares’ reaction was over the top.

She adds her staff only denied serving Hare alcohol to protect the restaurant.

“If anything happens, we’re liable. We apologize if we hurt him in any way, like feelings wise, because if it was that he really has this disease, I feel bad,” Perez said.

Still, Hare doesn’t plane on coming back.

“Someone can be treated like that is horrible,” Bryanna Hare said.

Perez also says she hopes in the future the Hares carry some kind of proof showing his condition.

