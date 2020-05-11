Restaurant uses shower curtain dividers between tables to separate diners

CANTON, Ohio (WJW/CNN) – Employees of the Twisted Citrus restaurant in North Canton prepare “take and bake” Mother’s day meals, their first carry-out since restaurants across the state were ordered to close because of COVID-19.

“It was without warning and it happened right before St. Patrick’s Day, right before March Madness, right before spring break, you know all those kind of things so it was a struggle,” said Kim Shapiro, owner of the Twisted Citrus.

The same owners have two other locations among others waiting to reopen.

At the Twisted Citrus, measures are already being taken in precaution for when indoor dining can begin again on May 21.

“We’ve had had everything repainted re-sanitized now obviously we got talking installing barriers, masks for the customers or masks for our employees, how we can socially distance the customers, so there’s all of that that’s going into an already challenging business model,” Shapiro said.

With close quarters in the dining area unsuitable for distancing tables, Shapiro is installing clear shower curtains as barriers between tables.

They’re barriers that can be easily cleaned an sanitized between customers while keeping a safe but open atmosphere.

“We have looked at a few different barriers, obviously we knew they had to be cleanable and you know for us part of our thought process and the whole people comfortable getting out is you want to see other people, you’ve have seen the same four, five, six people you live with all the time.”

Shapiro knows that when the time comes that people can venture out there will still be people who are uncomfortable doing so.

She says she wants those who do to enjoy the experience and not feel as though they are part of what she calls a big science experiment.

“You know we are hopeful those that are comfortable venturing back out will appreciate some of the steps that we are making to try and work through this ever changing situation,” she said.

Latest Stories: