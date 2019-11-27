Restaurants open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Don’t want to stuff your own bird or mash your own potatoes for Thanksgiving?

That’s alright – plenty of restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day if you’d much rather have your meal prepared.

Major restaurant chains will be closed such as Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A but others such as IHOP and McDonald’s, even Starbucks will be open.

Here’s a list of the some restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving, courtesy USA Today. Make sure to call the location near you to confirm.

Applebee’s: Not all locations will be open as the decision is made by franchisees.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Special menu; reservations recommended.

Boston Market: Some locations are open Thursday only for catering orders

Bucca di Beppo: Most open regular hours; reservations being accepted.

Burger King: Some locations will be open.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 9 a.m. to noon for Take & Bake pick-ups only; no in-restaurant dining service.

Del Taco: Hundreds of locations will be open.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin’: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

El Pollo Loco: Find a list of open locations and hours at www.elpolloloco.com/open.

Famous Dave’s: Varies.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fogo de Chão: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral: Some locations will be open Thursday, with a holiday feast starting at 4 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe: Locations will have a special menu.

Hooters: Some locations will be open.

IHOP: Varies.

Krispy Kreme: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Family-style catering, carryout and dine-in menus for Thanksgiving.

McDonald’s: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

Peet’s Coffee: Select locations will be open.

Popeyes: Check with your location.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Special hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday: Some locations are closed while others are open special hours.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Special menu; reservations being accepted.

Starbucks: Hours vary; check with your closest location.

Subway: Varies; some locations closed.

Tony Roma’s: Special menu.

Waffle House: All locations open 24 hours.

Wendy’s: Check with your location.

Whataburger: Varies.

