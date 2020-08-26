‘Restore LAW and ORDER!’: Trump to send federal law enforcement, National Guard to Kenosha

(KRON/AP) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid deadly and violent protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he made the decision “to restore LAW and ORDER!”

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump continued. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)…”

The announcement comes after the protests in Kenosha turned deadly when two people were shot to death in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire int he middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

The gunfire erupted just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of Blake.

One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, the sheriff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A third person suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

