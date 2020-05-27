Retailer Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy, plans store closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another retailer is filing for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailer Tuesday Morning, which has several locations across the Bay Area including San Jose, Pleasant Hill, and Colma, announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, USA Today reports.

The company – which sells merchandise including home decor, food and toys – plans to permanently close about 230 of its 687 stores this summer. Of those, it has already identified 132 that will close their doors.

Officials said the stores that will close are ones that are underperforming and in areas where there are too many locations close to each other

A list of store closures has not yet been released.

Tuesday Morning joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, including J.C. Penney, J. Crew, and Neiman Marcus.

