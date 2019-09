LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Musician Ric Ocasek attends the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Lead singer of the Cars, Ric Ocasek has died, TMZ reports.

The “Just What I Needed” singer was reportedly found unresponsive Sunday in his New York City townhouse, where he was pronounced dead.

Ocasek was 75.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

No further details are available.