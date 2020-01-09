Ring employees fired for accessing users video, violating policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The doorbell camera company Ring has fired workers in recent years for improperly accessing users’ video data.

In a letter to lawmakers, the company said it has investigated four complaints regarding employees abusing their access to camera data over the past four years.

The company also said employees were authorized to view data but attempted to access it in a way that “exceeded what was necessary for their job functions.”

In each case, the employees were fired for violating company policy.

“Ring’s mission is to make neighborhoods safer, and our vision is to provide affordable, accessible, and convenient security solutions for people’s home and neighborhoods,” the letter read.

