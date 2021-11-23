Rittenhouse to talk with Banfield (and answer your questions)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Kyle Rittenhouse is opening up days after a verdict felt around the country. At 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday on NewsNation, Ashleigh Banfield will interview Kyle Rittenhouse in a way no one has done it yet.

He’ll discuss his trial, his life, and what happened the night he shot three men in self-defense, killing two of them. Ashleigh, on her show “Banfield,” will come with her questions but will also ask questions from NewsNation viewers.

Also, unlike any interview of Rittenhouse so far, Banfield will air the entire interview unedited and uninterrupted.

Banfield is a veteran court reporter. She has consistently covered the Rittenhouse trial on her primetime show, “Banfield.”

Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a night of protests after police shot Jacob Blake in 2020.

In his trial, his defense team successfully argued Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. He was acquitted on five charges ranging from endangering safety to murder. He could have gone to prison for the rest of his life if he was convicted.

Critics of the decision have argued that Rittenhouse created the danger himself by showing up to a volatile situation with a gun. During the trial, Rittenhouse said he was there to protect his community from looters. Though he lives in Illinois, his father lives in Kenosha.

You can watch the interview Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on NewsNation, or by visiting this page. We will remove the cable login authenticator for the hour-long interview.