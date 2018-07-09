Rob Black's Winners and Losers: Is there a benefit to waiting to get my first credit card? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4's Darya Folsom talk about the stock market, Apple and Spotify, and Starbucks.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "Is there a benefit to waiting to get my first credit card?"

Here are today's Winners and Losers:

Winner: Dow rises triple digits as trade fears dissipate . . . No weekend trade war talk and markets rally. Stocks traded higher as tech financials shares rose while concerns over a trade war between the U.S. and key partners dissipated for the moment. Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Apple all rose at least half a percent. Bank stocks rose at least 1 percent, led by Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase. Three also was a positive jobs report released on Friday, which revealed that the U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, beating expectations.

Winner: Apple slices into Spotify’s lead in the US music market .. .Drake dominates on Apple Music Spotify’s lead over Apple’s music-streaming service in the US is narrowing, denting the air of invincibility around the recently floated pioneer. Apple’s faster growth rate in the world’s largest music market reflects its ability to push its services to owners of its devices, such as the iPhone.TScorpion by Drake, which is expected to be the biggest album of the year. In the first 24 hours of its release, it was streamed on Apple Music 170m times, while Spotify recorded just 130m streams, despite having three times as many total users.

Winner: Starbucks to scrap plastic straws globally by 2020 . . .Starbucks plans to eliminate plastic straws globally by 2020. The coffee-shop giant announced that it will use recyclable strawless lids and an alternative-material straw option in its more than 28,000 stores around the world. The move will eliminate more than one billion plastic straws per year from Starbucks stores. The chain joins a growing number of companies, making similar pledges, including Alaska Airlines, hotel chains Hilton and AccorHotels, cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Cunard and food-service giant Bon Appétit Management, whose 1,000-plus locations in 33 states include universities and museums. Last month, McDonald's announced that it would start testing plastic-straw alternatives at certain U.S. locations later this year. Americans use an estimated 500 million single-use straws daily.

