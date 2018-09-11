Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Home improvement retailers rise amid hurricanes Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4's James Fletcher talk about home improvement costs, Apple's newest products, and Subway's latest big announcement.

Rob also answers the question, "Should I cell CBS stock due to Leslie Moonves?"

Home improvement retailers rise amid hurricanes: Mandatory evacuations are issued as millions of Americans brace for a Category 4 hurricane. North Carolina has been hit by only one other Category 4 storm since reliable record keeping began in the 1850s. That was Hurricane Hazel in 1954. Hazel obliterated all but five of 357 buildings in the beach community now known as Oak Island. The Helmses barely survived.

Apple event to reveal new iPhones and more: Expect three new iPhones, Apple Watches with larger screens, refurbished iPad Pros, a new low-cost laptop, a Mac mini desktop computer, and new accessories like the AirPower wireless charger.

Subway's $5 footlong going away: When the chain brought back the $5 Footlong last winter after a years-long absence, many franchisees were upset. The company does say paninis could be coming to the menu, though.

