Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Big bounce back expected for Disney

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks dip just below record highs.
Jobless claims continue to drop for the third week in a row, but employment shortages persist in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Disney earnings report expected to be better.
by: Rob BlackPosted: / Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stocks dip just below record highs.
Jobless claims continue to drop for the third week in a row, but employment shortages persist in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Disney earnings report expected to be better.