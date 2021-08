SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dow and S&P500 hit all time highs, while inflation remains high.

The Senate passed the $1 Trillion infrastructure bill as it moves to the House.

Amazon opens a new air hub in Kentucky.

Teacher unions lobby for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

Walt Disney World unveils a two-day immersive Star Wars experience.

Pepsi to create alcoholic version of Mountain Dew.